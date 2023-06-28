2023 Summer Davos opens in N China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:48, June 28, 2023

Participants enter the venue of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, opened in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Tuesday.

Participants from business, government, international organizations and academia are gathering in the northern Chinese city for the event themed "Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy."

Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab speaks at the opening ceremony of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows a view of the venue for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants attend a session themed "Braving the Headwinds: Rewiring Growth Amid Fragility" of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows a view of the venue for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows a view of the venue for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Participants talk at the venue of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Participants talk at the venue of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows a view of the venue for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Participants attend a session themed "Pulling Together for the Energy Transition" of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Participants walk to the venue of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

