People attend sessions during Summer Davos

Xinhua) 16:39, June 28, 2023

People attend a session themed "Life in 2040" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, at Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Zhou Yuxiang, chief executive officer of Black Lake, speaks at a session themed "Life in 2040" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, at Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People attend a session themed "Life in 2040" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, at Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People attend a session themed "Life in 2040" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, at Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People attend a session themed "Life in 2040" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, at Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Li Dongsheng, chairman and chief executive officer of TCL, attends a session themed "Asia's Manufacturing Resurgence" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zhang Kunyu (1st R), chief executive officer of Troila Technology, speaks at a session themed "Asia's Manufacturing Resurgence" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Liu Young-Way (C), chairman and chief executive officer of Hon Hai Precision, speaks at a session themed "Asia's Manufacturing Resurgence" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on June 28, 2023 shows a session themed "Asia's Manufacturing Resurgence" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on June 28, 2023 shows a session themed "Asia's Manufacturing Resurgence" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)