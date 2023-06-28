Cultural activities held in Qufu during WIC Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization

Xinhua) 09:01, June 28, 2023

Dancers perform at the Confucius Temple in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2023. A series of activities to promote traditional Chinese culture were held at the Confucius Temple in Qufu during the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member demonstrates rubbing production at the Confucius Temple in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2023. A series of activities to promote traditional Chinese culture were held at the Confucius Temple in Qufu during the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Chinese and foreign guests and tourists visit the Confucius Temple in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2023. A series of activities to promote traditional Chinese culture were held at the Confucius Temple in Qufu during the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Performers are seen at the Confucius Temple in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2023. A series of activities to promote traditional Chinese culture were held at the Confucius Temple in Qufu during the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Children read the Analects of Confucius at the Confucius Temple in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2023. A series of activities to promote traditional Chinese culture were held at the Confucius Temple in Qufu during the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Guests and tourists watch a performance at the Confucius Temple in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2023. A series of activities to promote traditional Chinese culture were held at the Confucius Temple in Qufu during the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Guests and tourists visit the Confucius Temple in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2023. A series of activities to promote traditional Chinese culture were held at the Confucius Temple in Qufu during the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

