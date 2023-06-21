We Are China

Qufu City, birthplace of ancient Chinese sage Confucius

Xinhua) 08:30, June 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows the Confucius Temple, the Kong family mansion and surrounding urban view in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Qufu City, located in east China's Shandong Province, is the birthplace of ancient Chinese sage Confucius.

The Cemetery of Confucius, the Confucius Temple and the Kong family mansion in Qufu are among venues for people to commemorate ancient Chinese sages and important places for education and research tour on the fine traditional Chinese culture.

In addition, the Chinese Confucius Research Institute, the Nishan Sacredland and the Confucius Museum in Qufu, also boost the research and inheritance of Confucianism.

A staff member makes a seal at a cultural community at the foot of Nishan Mountain in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This file photo shows the closing ceremony of the 2022 China (Qufu) International Confucius Cultural Festival in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Yang Guoqing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows the Nishan Sacredland in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A light show is performed at the Nishan Sacredland in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member makes a rubbing at a cultural community at the foot of Nishan Mountain in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Relics are seen at the Confucius Museum in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

People perform dancing during a sacrifice ceremony for Confucius at the Confucius Temple in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An artist makes a sculpture of Confucius at a Confucius sculpture research institute in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Students from Jinan City recite classics during a travelling study tour in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff members walk to lay wreaths during a sacrifice ceremony for Confucius in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Students from Jinan City recite the Analects of Confucius, or Lunyu in Chinese, during a travelling study tour in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Students from Jinan City pose for a group photo with the sculpture of Confucius during a travelling study tour at Nishan Sacredland in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

