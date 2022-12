"Confucius Day" Chinese cultural festival held in Jerusalem

Xinhua) 09:04, December 06, 2022

Students learn to make dumplings during the "Confucius Day" Chinese cultural festival at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, on Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)

Students look at freshly brewed Chinese tea during the "Confucius Day" Chinese cultural festival at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, on Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)