Home>>
Hand-made works of Confucius are on display in Shandong
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:34, October 11, 2022
Zhang Luhua, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of inside-bottle painting, paints a portrait of Confucius from the inside of a snuff bottle on Sept 26, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
The image of the ancient Chinese sage and educator Confucius was vividly presented in various forms of intangible cultural heritage items recently. During the 2022 China (Qufu) International Confucius Cultural Festival and the Eighth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, East China's Shandong province, folk inheritors of intangible cultural heritage items showcased their respective skills, providing visitors with a feast for their eyes.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Global Confucius Institute Day celebrated in Afghanistan
- Ceremony marking 2,573rd birth anniv. of Confucius held in Qufu, east China
- Global Confucius Institute Day celebrated in Vietnam
- Global Confucius Institute Day celebrated in Tunisia
- Confucius Institute offers platform for Namibian students to chase dreams
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.