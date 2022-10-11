Hand-made works of Confucius are on display in Shandong

Zhang Luhua, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of inside-bottle painting, paints a portrait of Confucius from the inside of a snuff bottle on Sept 26, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

The image of the ancient Chinese sage and educator Confucius was vividly presented in various forms of intangible cultural heritage items recently. During the 2022 China (Qufu) International Confucius Cultural Festival and the Eighth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, East China's Shandong province, folk inheritors of intangible cultural heritage items showcased their respective skills, providing visitors with a feast for their eyes.

