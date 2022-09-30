Global Confucius Institute Day celebrated in Afghanistan

Xinhua) 11:21, September 30, 2022

KABUL, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A series of activities were held at Kabul University in the Afghan capital from Wednesday to Thursday to celebrate the Global Confucius Institute Day.

Over the two days, over 100 students and people from all walks of life participated in the cultural experience subjects at Kabul University, such as traditional Chinese calligraphy and paper cutting. Speeches about the story of Confucius were made by students from the Confucius Institute on Thursday to culminate the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamid Ghulami, a teacher at the Confucius Institute, said that more than 90 students have been learning Chinese language and Chinese literature in the institute and the number of Chinese literature fans is on the rise in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's only Confucius Institute, also known as the Department of Chinese Language and Literature, opened in 2008 at Kabul University.

