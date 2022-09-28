Global Confucius Institute Day celebrated in Tunisia

September 28, 2022

TUNIS, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Tunisia's Confucius Institute on Tuesday celebrated Global Confucius Institute Day here in the country's capital.

During the celebration ceremony, Director of Confucius Institute in Tunisia Ding Yang said that the day remains a perfect illustration of the splendor, the assets, and the uniqueness of the Chinese culture and civilization.

"It is also a timely occasion for a true civilizational and human convergence between the Chinese people and the different peoples of the whole world," Ding added.

Khaled Haj Ahmed, director of Oriental Languages at the Higher Institute of Languages (ISLT) at the University of Carthage in Tunis, told Xinhua that he gave great respect to this event, as it "helps bring us closer to these wonderful people and this country that never stops doing wonders."

The Tunisian director noted hundreds of Tunisian students are studying Chinese, saying despite this modest number, "Chinese companies established on Tunisian soil always unremittingly seek for skilled Tunisians with a Chinese language diploma," he added.

Tunisia's first Confucius Institute, also known as the Institute of Chinese Language and Culture, opened in November 2018 at the ISLT.

