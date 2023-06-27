China values, remains committed to growing China-ROK ties: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:20, June 27, 2023

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China values the relations with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and remains committed to growing those ties. There has been no change to that basic position, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

It's reported that ROK Foreign Minister Park Jin commented on China-ROK relations in an interview on June 25, in which he said "the basic stance of the Yoon Suk-yeol government is to advance ROK-China relations into that of a mature and healthy one based on mutual respect, reciprocity and common interest."

He also said the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol sees no need and has no intention to sour ties with China and will continue to step up communication with China to boost friendly ties.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing that China has noted Foreign Minister Park Jin's comments. China and the ROK are friendly neighbors and each other's important cooperation partners. The sound and steady growth of bilateral ties serves the interests of both countries.

The crux of the current difficulties in bilateral relations is clear. China values the relations with the ROK and remains committed to growing those ties. There has been no change to that basic position, Mao said.

"We hope the ROK will work with China to bring bilateral relations back to the track of sound growth," she added.

