Piano-guzheng ensemble combines charms of different cultures
(People's Daily App) 14:56, June 26, 2023
Piano-guzheng ensemble combines charms of different cultures. Croatian pianist Maksim Mrvica and Chinese guzheng artist Zhao Jienan perform together with the two instruments to mark China's Dragon Boat Festival during a special festive program presented by China Media Group (CMG) on Thursday.
