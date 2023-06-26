Piano-guzheng ensemble combines charms of different cultures

(People's Daily App) 14:56, June 26, 2023

Piano-guzheng ensemble combines charms of different cultures. Croatian pianist Maksim Mrvica and Chinese guzheng artist Zhao Jienan perform together with the two instruments to mark China's Dragon Boat Festival during a special festive program presented by China Media Group (CMG) on Thursday.

(Video edited by Zhao Yang)

