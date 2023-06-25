Matches of Village Super League make weekends joyful in Rongjiang

Players of team Rongjiang County celebrate scoring during a friendly match of "Village Super League" against team Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. "Village Super League", an amateur football tournament, has been dubbed "Cun Chao" by Chinese netizens, is being held in Rongjiang County. Organized and played by locals, its festive atmosphere and colorful ethnic culture captured the attention of media and social platforms. Many spectators travel from far and wide to watch games here on weekends, making the weekends even more joyful. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Spectators stand in the rain to watch a match of "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Players of team Rongjiang County (front) greet players of team Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture prior to their friendly match of "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

Spectators watch a match of "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers wearing ethnic dress enter the stadium to watch games during the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

Players of team Rongjiang County compete with a player of team Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture during their friendly match of "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Spectators watch a match of "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

Performers enter the stadium during the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows performers' arrival during the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers wearing ethnic dress wait to perform during the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

A player of team Rongjiang County vies with a player of team Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture (front, L) during their friendly match of "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Referees communicate with each other during a match of "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A performer carrying an ox horn enters the stadium during the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

Villagers wearing ethnic dress wait to perform during the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

A player of team Rongjiang County (L) vies with a player of team Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture during their friendly match of "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers welcome players of an old football team to enter the stadium during the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

Spectators watch a match of "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Spectators dodge a football that is out bounds during a match of "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A kid watches a match of "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

