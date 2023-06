Int'l football friendly match: China vs. Myanmar

Xinhua) 13:52, June 17, 2023

Chinese football player Zheng Zhi (C) is seen during his retirement ceremony ahead of an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Fans wave Chinese national flags ahead of an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Chinese football player Zheng Zhi (front, 3rd L) poses for photos during his retirement ceremony ahead of an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

A fan waves a Chinese national flag ahead of an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Players of China pose for group photos ahead of an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Players of China line up ahead of an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Gao Zhunyi (top) of China vies for a header during an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Lin Liangming (C) of China shoots during an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Wu Lei (top) of China vies for a header during an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Lin Liangming (R) of China shoots to score a goal during an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Si Thu Aung (C) of Myanmar competes during an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Lin Liangming (R) of China shoots to score during an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Than Paing (L) of Myanmar vies with Liu Yang of China during an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Zhang Linpeng (2nd R) of China celebrates his goal during an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Hein Phyo Win (L) of Myanmar passes the ball during an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Players of Myanmar pose for group photos ahead of an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Michael Feichtenbeiner, head coach of Myanmar, instructs during an international football friendly between China and Myanmar in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)