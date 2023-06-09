China secures 2nd win in AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualification

YANGON, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China secured its second consecutive win in the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualification after triumphing 5-0 over Nepal here on Thursday.

At Yangon's Thuwunna Stadium, the Chinese players wasted no time in making their presence felt on the pitch from the opening whistle. In the 16th minute, forward Ouyang Yuhuan unleashed a brilliant strike, which found the back of the net to give her team a well-deserved lead.

The other four goals for China were scored by Huo Yuexin in the 26th minute, Yin Lihong and Lu Jiayu in the injury time of the first half, and Yu Jiaqi in the 87th minute.

"With today's result, we have already advanced to the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup finals," said China's head coach Wang Jun. "But that is not our only goal. We need to make more efforts in the next match and continue to play well."

Host Myanmar will play against Chinese Taipei later on Thursday.

The remaining matches of Group B will be played on Saturday. Nepal will face Chinese Taipei, while China will compete with Myanmar.

The 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup is scheduled to take place from March 3 to 16, 2024.

