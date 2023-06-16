Messi scores as Argentina beat Australia at Beijing Workers' Stadium
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates his goal during an international friendly between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, on June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Messi scored as Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in an international friendly at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing.
BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Lionel Messi opened the scoreline early, steering Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Australia in an international friendly held at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing Thursday evening.
Only two minutes into the match, Messi intercepted a cross at the top of the penalty area. He dribbled past a defender before dispatching a curling left-foot shot into the net.
Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina in action during an international friendly between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, on June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Substitute Pezzella augmented the lead to 2-0 in the 68th minute, directing a header into the middle of the goal box.
Both teams put up an exhilarating match that kept the spectators on their toes until the final whistle.
The friendly match attracted more than 50,000 Chinese football fans to the stadium.
During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Argentina secured a 2-1 victory over Australia in the Round of 16.
