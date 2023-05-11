2023 CSL 6th round match: Beijing Guoan vs. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers

Xinhua) 09:56, May 11, 2023

Samuel Adegbenro of Beijing Guoan reacts during a 2023 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Starting players of Beijing Guoan line up prior to a 2023 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Samuel Adegbenro (2nd L) of Beijing Guoan shoots during a 2023 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Arijan Ademi (R) of Beijing Guoan reacts during a 2023 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Kong Hui)

Michael Ngadeu (L,front) of Beijing Guoan vies for a header during a 2023 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Kong Hui)

Stanley Menzo, head coach of Beijing Guoan, reacts with Ba Dun of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers during a 2023 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Michael Ngadeu (L, front) of Beijing Guoan competes during a 2023 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

