Spain defeat China in Women's World Cup warm-up

Xinhua) 13:28, April 12, 2023

Zhang Linyan (R) and Chen Qiaozhu (L) of China vie with Jenni Hermoso of Spain during the women's international friendly football match between Spain and China at Estadi Can Misses stadium in Ibiza, Spain, on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Meng Dingbo/Xinhua)

IBIZA, Spain, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The Spain women's football team defeated China 3-0 in Ibiza, Spain on Tuesday night in a friendly match to help prepare for the forthcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Goals from Tere Abelleira, Athenea del Castillo, and Alba Redondo gave the Spanish a win against a well-organized rival that had chances to score, but seemed tired in the closing minutes.

Spain went into the game after an impressive 4-2 win against Norway five days earlier, while Shui Qingxia's side is also putting the finishing touches on their preparations for this summer's World Cup.

The Chinese coach opted for a 4-4-2 system, and China looked well-organized and hard-working on the pitch.

Spain struggled to find space in midfield or attack as the Chinese players constantly closed them down.

The game began to open up around the half-hour mark, with Chinese keeper Xu Huan at full stretch to save from Olga Carmona.

China reacted well as Zhang Linyan worked a chance in the Spain area but her effort was blocked by Spain keeper Misa Rodriguez.

Spain took the lead on the stroke of halftime with Abelleira hitting a low shot into the bottom corner of the net after excellent work from Jenni Hermoso, who beat two defenders and then found the midfielder in space to score her first international goal.

The Chinese reacted well at the start of the second half, looking to take the game to Spain, and Rodriguez was forced into another good save to frustrate Zhang after the winger cut inside and hit a low right-foot shot to the near post.

However, Spain doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Del Castillo beat two defenders in the area before scoring with a left-foot shot that left Xu Huan rooted to the spot.

The Chinese keeper then tipped over a powerful shot from Maria Perez from outside of the penalty area as the game began to break up after a series of substitutions.

Redondo added Spain's third goal following a corner in the 81st minute, with the Chinese defense looking tired and allowing her a free header that gave an extra sheen to the result.

