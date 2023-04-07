7 clubs barred from Chinese football leagues over wage arrears

Xinhua) 10:22, April 07, 2023

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Thursday on its official website that seven clubs have been disqualified from league registration for failing to pay wage arrears.

The clubs are Wuhan Yangtze, Guangzhou City, Hebei FC, Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic, Beijing BSU, Zibo Cuju and Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard.

On February 15, the CFA released a notice which required the clubs to resolve their salary arrears within a month. Failure in settling the arrears issue will lead to ineligibility to take part in the upcoming season.

According to the CFA statement, the players concerned may unilaterally terminate the contracts and those loaned to such clubs should return to their original clubs.

"We hope that clubs at all levels pay attention to long-term planning and rational management, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of their players, coaches and staff, and promote the sustainable development of professional leagues," the announcement said.

