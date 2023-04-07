China draw against Switzerland in World Cup warm-up

Xinhua) 10:41, April 07, 2023

LUZERN, Switzerland, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China women's football national team drew 0-0 with Switzerland in a friendly match here on Thursday when both teams kicked off their warm-up journey for the 2023 Women's World Cup this summer.

China called up most of its championship-winning squad from 2022 Asian Cup, including forward Wang Shuang (Racing Louisville, United States), midfielders Tang Jiali, Wang Shanshan and Zhang Linyan (Zurich Grasshopper), but it was the Swiss team had the advantage in the first half.

Fabienne Humm collected the ball inside the box and turned to fire to the right post before Geraldine Reuteler's powerful strike was saved by Chinese goalkeeper Xu Huan in the 43rd minute.

China picked up the attacking power in the second half as Zhang Linyan's long-range volley was saved by Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann in the 62nd minute. Zhang's another shot four minutes later and Tang Jiali's one in the 82nd minute were blocked again.

Zhang Linyan's final try hit the left post in the injury time as both sides were settled down with a goalless draw.

