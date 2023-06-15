Argentina team arrives ahead of traning session for int'l friendly match
Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina and his teammates arrive by coach ahead of a training session for an international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Beijing Workers' Stadium in Beijing, June 14, 2023. Argentina will play against Australia here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Supporters cheer as coach of Argentina team arrives ahead of a training session for an international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Beijing Workers' Stadium in Beijing, June 14, 2023. Argentina will play against Australia here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Supporters of Lionel Messi and team Argentina wait outside the stadium ahead of a training session for an international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Beijing Workers' Stadium in Beijing, June 14, 2023. Argentina will play against Australia here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Supporters of team Argentina wait outside the stadium ahead of a training session for an international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Beijing Workers' Stadium in Beijing, June 14, 2023. Argentina will play against Australia here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
