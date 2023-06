Highlights of int'l football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing

Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Fans are seen ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Emilliano Martinez, goalkeeper of Argentina, warms up ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina talks with teammate Angel di Maria ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Lionel Messi of Argentina greets spectators ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Referee Ma Ning warms up ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Players of Australia warm up ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Lionel Messi (C) of Argentina warms up ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

A fan is seen ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

A fan reacts ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

A fan poses with a figure of Lionel Messi ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

A fan smiles ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Fans gather on the tribune ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

A fan lines up outside a stadium store ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Fans pose for photos ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Fans pose for photos ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Fans take selfies ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

A fan cheers ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Nahuel Molina (2nd L) of Argentina vies with Riley Mcgree of Australia during an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina vies with Kye Rowles of Australia during an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Players of both sides shake hands ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Players of Argentina line up ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina celebrates his goal during an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Players of Argentina pose for photos ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Lionel Messi (1st R) of Argentina celebrates his goal during an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Lionel Messi (1st R) of Argentina celebrates his goal during an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Players of both sides enter the field of play ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Players of Argentina celebrate the goal of Lionel Messi during an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Players of Argentina celebrate the goal of Lionel Messi during an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Players of both sides line up ahead of an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Players compete during an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina celebrates his goal during an international football invitational between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

