Chinese men's football team beats Palestine in international friendly

Xinhua) 13:22, June 21, 2023

Wang Shangyuan (L) of China competes during an international friendly football match between China and Palestine in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

DALIAN, China, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Wu Lei and Jiang Guangtai scored, leading the Chinese men's football team to a 2-0 victory over Palestine in an international friendly here on Tuesday.

Following a decisive 4-0 triumph against Myanmar the previous Friday, China continued to display their strength before a crowd of 16,000 home supporters. Defender Gao Zhunyi nearly scored the opening goal in the 21st minute when his powerful header from a corner kick struck the crossbar.

In the 34th minute, Wu broke the stalemate for the home team as he scored a straightforward tap-in, after Gao's precise cross from the left side of the penalty area.

Palestine intensified their efforts after half-time and created several scoring opportunities, with Tamer Seyam's close-range shot hitting the post in the 61st minute.

China expanded their lead in the 66th minute when Jiang netted his first international goal.

"The two wins with clean sheets are very important for the team to build up our confidence. We showed some improvements in the two games, but there are still lots of adjustments needed to be done. We have to be stable when we control the ball. We will always focus on ourselves to grow up step by step," Chinese team head coach Aleksandar Jankovic said in the post-match conference.

Wu Lei (R) of China stops the ball during an international friendly football match between China and Palestine in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wang Ziming (L) of China breaks through during an international friendly football match between China and Palestine in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Xu Xin (1st R) of China breaks through during an international friendly football match between China and Palestine in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wang Ziming (L) of China breaks through during an international friendly football match between China and Palestine in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Li Lei (2nd R) of China passes the ball during an international friendly football match between China and Palestine in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wang Ziming (Top) of China breaks through during an international friendly football match between China and Palestine in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Jiang Guangtai (C) of China celebrates scoring during an international friendly football match between China and Palestine in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Wang Ziming (R) of China vies with Mahammed Rashid of Palestine during an international friendly football match between China and Palestine in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Liu Binbin (L) of China passes the ball during an international friendly football match between China and Palestine in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

