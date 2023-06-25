Home>>
1 killed, 3 wounded in crude bomb blast in India's West Bengal
(Xinhua) 09:33, June 25, 2023
NEW DELHI, June 24 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and three others were wounded on Saturday after a crude bomb went off in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, police said.
The blast took place inside a mango orchard in Murshidabad district, about 204 km north of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.
Rural elections are scheduled to be held in West Bengal in July. Media reported that over the past two weeks the state saw an increase in violence which has left at least eight people dead and several injured.
Political parties are blaming each other for the violence.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
