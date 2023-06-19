First wave of floods affects thousands in India's Assam state

Xinhua) 16:08, June 19, 2023

NEW DELHI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Incessant rains triggering floods and landslides over the past few days have affected thousands of people in the northeastern state of Assam, officials said Monday.

The overnight heavy rainfall across several parts of the state inundated villages, towns and farmlands.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have hit 14 districts in the state and affected nearly 33,500 people.

The floods have inundated 142 villages and damaged over 1,500 hectares of cropland.

Officials citing a report of the Central Water Commission (CWC) said Puthimari river at the national highway road crossing, Kopili river at Kampur and Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat were flowing above the danger marks.

The regional meteorological center in Guwahati has issued a red alert for Monday and predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several districts of Assam.

An orange alert has been issued for Tuesday, followed by a yellow alert for the subsequent two days in the northeastern state.

Based on color-coded warnings, a red alert signifies taking immediate action, an orange alert suggests being prepared for action and a yellow alert indicates that people should wait and watch for updates.

According to the ASDMA, incessant rains have damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure at several locations due to erosion.

Officials said the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and other agencies have been alerted to tackle any eventuality.

The local administration in the affected areas has opened relief camps and started relief distribution centers for the affected population.

Floods are an annual occurrence in Assam during the monsoon season. Over the last few days, heavy rain across the state has led to the first wave of floods.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)