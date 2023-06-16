2 killed, 23 injured as Cyclone Biparjoy wreaks havoc in India's Gujarat
NEW DELHI, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and 23 others injured as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy wreaked havoc in the western Indian state of Gujarat, officials said on Friday.
The cyclone that made landfall on Thursday evening with wind speeds ranging between 125 kmph and 140 kmph claimed the lives of two farmers in Bhavnagar district, injuring dozens of others.
Power supply in around 1,000 villages was disrupted and train services in the coastal areas of the state were affected, according to media reports.
Over 1.9 million people in eight districts have been affected by the cyclone, the officials said, while the full assessment of the damage is yet to be done.
The local government had said about 94,000 people were relocated from coastal and low-lying areas to safer locations.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone is likely to weaken further into a deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch districts around Friday evening.
Photos
Related Stories
- India announces new schemes to strengthen disaster management system
- Former Twitter CEO's remarks on pressures from Indian gov't over farmers' protests evoke strong reactions
- 2 killed, 2 missing in rough sea in India's Mumbai
- Indian gov't forms committee for peace-making in violence-hit state
- 3 killed after coal mine collapses in eastern India
- DNA test underway to identify victims of India's deadly train accident
- India busts dark web-based LSD drug cartel
- Border guard killed, 2 paramilitary troopers wounded in India's Manipur
- Railway services resume at crash site in eastern India
- Bridge under construction collapses in eastern India
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.