Indian gov't forms committee for peace-making in violence-hit state

Xinhua) 09:45, June 12, 2023

NEW DELHI, June 10 (Xinhua) -- India's federal government Saturday set up a peace committee for the strife-torn state of Manipur which has been witnessing month-long violent clashes leaving nearly 100 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Thousands of people have been living in relief camps after their houses were burnt in the clashes, which broke out in the first week of May in the northeastern state.

The Peace Committee is to be headed by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, and includes Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, besides state ministers and lawmakers, said an official statement issued by the federal home ministry.

It further stated that the mandate of the committee will be to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the state, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties or groups.

Presently more than 10,000 security personnel of the Indian Army and the paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state to maintain peace and public order.

The country's Home (Internal Security) Minister Amit Shah spent three days in the state a couple of weeks ago to take stock of the situation.

