India's federal gov't forms 3-member commission to probe Manipur violence

Xinhua) 14:22, June 05, 2023

NEW DELHI, June 4 (Xinhua) -- India's federal government Sunday announced a three-member panel to probe last month's ethnic violence in the northeastern state of Manipur.

The commission would be headed by former chief justice of Gauhati high court Ajai Lamba. The other two members of the panel are retired Indian Administrative Service officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired Indian Police Service officer Aloka Prabhakar.

The Indian government has notified a commission of inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act to probe the incidents of violence in Manipur state on May 3 and beyond.

"The commission shall submit its report to the central (federal) government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting," said a statement issued by the federal home ministry.

India's Federal Home Minister Amit Shah was recently in Manipur on a four-day visit, during which he met people and held security meetings to restore normalcy in the state.

Large-scale violence broke out in the state last month during a tribal protest demonstration over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meiteis community for a scheduled tribe status. The call for protest was given by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur.

Scheduled tribes in India are officially designated as disadvantaged socio-economic groups. They are given reservations in education and jobs with the aim to improve their lives.

Thousands of people took part in the rally, during which violence broke out between the tribals and non-tribals. Schools, houses, churches, vehicles and public properties were set ablaze by protesting mobs in the state.

Reports said the ethnic clashes claimed 98 lives.

Nearly 300 people were injured and close to 1,700 houses burnt down during the violence in the state.

Authorities responded by imposing a curfew and deployed over 100 columns of the army and paramilitary forces in the state to restore peace.

