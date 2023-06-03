Home>>
Over 200 killed, hundreds injured in India's deadly train accident
(Xinhua) 10:08, June 03, 2023
NEW DELHI, June 3 (Xinhua) -- More than 200 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in a deadly train accident in India's Odisha region on Friday evening, officials said.
At least 207 people died and about 900 injured in the accident, according to a twitter post by Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of the region.
A passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train in the eastern Indian state, multiple local media reports said.
