Border guard killed, 2 paramilitary troopers wounded in India's Manipur

June 06, 2023

NEW DELHI, June 6 (Xinhua) -- An Indian border guard belonging to Border Security Force was killed and two paramilitary troopers of Assam Rifles were wounded Tuesday in a gunfight with militants in India's northeastern state of Manipur, officials said.

According to the Indian army, a gunfight between the government forces and a group of militants broke out in Serou village of Thoubal district, about 69 km south of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.

Army said intermittent firing between government forces and a group of militants took place throughout Monday night, and government forces effectively retaliated to the firing.

The Indian army, along with paramilitary forces and police, started extensive area domination operations following the recent crisis in Manipur.

Last month, large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest demonstration over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meiteis community for a scheduled tribe status. The call for protest was given by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur.

Scheduled tribes in India are officially designated as disadvantaged socio-economic groups. They are given reservations in education and jobs with the aim of improving their lives.

Thousands of people took part in the rally, during which violence broke out between the tribals and non-tribals, causing 98 deaths, according to reports.

Authorities responded by imposing a curfew and deployed over 100 columns of the army and paramilitary forces in the state to restore peace.

