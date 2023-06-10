3 killed after coal mine collapses in eastern India

Xinhua) 11:03, June 10, 2023

NEW DELHI, June 9 (Xinhua) -- At least three people were killed and many feared trapped on Friday after a coal mine collapsed in India's eastern state of Jharkhand, local media reports said.

The coal mine collapsed at the Bhowra Colliery area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 148 km northeast of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.

According to officials, the mine was illegally operated.

"Three people, including a child, a woman and a 25-year-old man, were declared dead," the New Delhi-based television news channel NDTV said.

"It seems that illegal mining was underway," Binod Oraon, a police official, said, adding, "We are investigating the matter."

The mine was closed after the accident.

