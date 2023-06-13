2 killed, 2 missing in rough sea in India's Mumbai

Xinhua) 15:58, June 13, 2023

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Two boys were killed and two others went missing after venturing into the rough sea in Mumbai, the capital city of India's southwestern state of Maharashtra, officials said Tuesday.

The boys, aged between 12 to 16, went into the sea Monday evening, ignoring calls from a lifeguard at the city's Juhu beach.

"The boys went missing nearly half a kilometer from the shore," a local government official said.

"Rescuers have found two boys, but they were declared dead by the Cooper hospital doctors. Two others feared missing are presumed to have drowned," said the official.

Immediately after the incident, local fishermen and rescuers from the fire brigade launched operations to trace the boys.

The incident came as Cyclone Biparjoy was intensifying into the Arabian Sea, triggering gusty winds lashing the Mumbai coast.

Local officials warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea earlier.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)