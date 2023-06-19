Death toll of train accident in eastern Indian state mounts to 291

Xinhua) 14:38, June 19, 2023

NEW DELHI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in India's devastating trains mishap on June 2 has risen to 291, after one of the victims succumbed to injuries in a government hospital, confirmed a government official Sunday.

The accident involving two passenger trains and one goods train occurred in Balasore area of eastern state of Odisha. It was described as the worst ever train accident in recent years.

A total of 287 people died instantly in the rail crash, while at least 1,208 people were injured. Bogies of the ill-fated trains were seen piled up over each other as an impact of the crash.

According to an official at a hospital in the Cuttack district of Odisha, the death toll is feared to rise further as some of the 13 passengers admitted in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) remain critical.

Besides, around 46 victims of the train accident are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, media reports said that over 80 dead bodies are yet to be identified as their DNA reports are still awaited from a forensic laboratory in Delhi.

