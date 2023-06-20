4 dead, 70 injured in bus accident in south India

Xinhua) 09:25, June 20, 2023

NEW DELHI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- At least four people were killed and around 70 others injured after two buses collided head-on in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu, confirmed a local cop over phone on Monday.

The mishap occurred in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. The two private buses were moving between Cuddalore and Panruti areas when the front tyre of one of the buses burst. As a result, the bus went out of control and collided with another bus coming on the opposite direction.

The injured were taken to the hospital. The death toll is feared to rise as some of the injured are in a critical condition, the cop added.

