5 killed as heavy rains trigger flooding in India's Rajasthan

Xinhua) 09:23, June 20, 2023

NEW DELHI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were killed in the rain-related incidents in India's northwestern state of Rajasthan, local media reports said Monday.

Regional weather department officials said the state saw heavy rains in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Biparjoy that hit the adjacent state of Gujarat last week.

The heavy rains triggered flooding and severe waterlogging in Barmer, Jalore and Sirohi districts of the state.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India, made landfall on Thursday in Gujarat's Kutch, triggering wind speeds ranging between 125 kmph and 140 kmph.

Officials said as the cyclone weakened it brought rains in Rajasthan. The otherwise arid zone of Barmer reported record rainfall in the past two days inundating many villages and towns.

The weather department, which has predicted heavy rains on Monday, said the cyclone would become weak and likely to exit Rajasthan by Tuesday.

A local media report said three people, including two children, died due to drowning in Barmer while another child drowned in Jaisalmer. The report added that a man was electrocuted while trying to switch off his water-logged flour mill.

According to officials, at least 6,000 people took refuge in makeshift camps due to flooding caused by the heavy rainfall.

A senior disaster management official said there was a flood-like situation in Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer due to heavy rainfall and several big dams were overflowing in Pindwara, Abu Road and Reodar of Sirohi district.

Meanwhile, in the southern Indian city of Chennai, heavy overnight downpours forced authorities to declare a holiday for schools on Monday.

Reports said Chennai international airport saw heavy rainfall during a 24-hour period, which forced incoming international flights to be diverted to Bengaluru.

