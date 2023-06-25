Students in Myanmar compete in Chinese language contest

A student competes at the "Chinese Bridge" language competition for foreign college and secondary school students in Yangon, Myanmar, June 24, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The final rounds of the 2023 "Chinese Bridge" language competition for foreign college and secondary school students in Myanmar was held here on Saturday.

A total of 28 Chinese language learners in Myanmar aged 12 to 30 years competed in the Chinese proficiency contest held at the Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Yangon.

Of them, 14 students competed in the 22nd edition of Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students, and the other 14 students participated in the 16th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students.

The Chinese language proficiency competition, jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, the Fuxing Confucius Classroom and three other Chinese language centers in Myanmar, featured speeches and talent shows such as singing, poetry recitation and dancing.

Due to excellent performances, 19-year-old Min Khant Aung from the Myanmar International Education Center won the first prize in the competition for college students, and eighth-grader Thin Kyu Hlaing from the Eastern Language and Business Center won the first prize in the contest for secondary school students.

"The event aims to encourage Chinese language learning in Myanmar. It is the first such contest organized grandly in three years after the outbreak of the COVID-19," Wu Weizhong, head of the Fuxing Confucius Classroom, told Xinhua.

Wu said that there are three categories of "Chinese Bridge" language competitions for foreign students, and the competitions will help deepen China-Myanmar friendship.

The final rounds of the "Chinese Bridge" language competition for foreign primary school students in Myanmar was held on June 18 at the China Cultural Center in Yangon.

