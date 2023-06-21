"Chinese Bridge" language contest held in Lao capital

Contestants, organizers and guests of the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Lao college students take a group photo after the competition held in Vientiane, Laos, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition, an annual Chinese proficiency competition for non-Chinese college students, was held in the Confucius Institute at the National University of Laos (NUOL) in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday.

NUOL President Oudom Phonekhampheng said in his opening address that the competition helps Lao students improve their Chinese language skills, and promotes educational and cultural exchanges between Laos and China, contributing to Laos-China friendship.

Du Changqing, a diplomat with the political section of the Chinese Embassy in Laos, said in his speech that the cultural exchanges between China and Laos have shown great vitality.

Du expressed hope that all participants in the competition will jointly work to enhance exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

The competition themed "One World, One Family" comprised three sections of speech, a knowledge quiz and a talent show. A total of 15 contestants from universities across Laos shared their understanding of the theme and their stories of Chinese language study and learning about Chinese culture, while demonstrating their knowledge about Chinese culture and giving Chinese art shows.

Lattanavong Phonethip from the NUOL Confucius Institute won the first prize in the competition. She will travel to China as the representative of Laos to participate in the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" global finals.

The NUOL started its Chinese language teaching in 2003.

