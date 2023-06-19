Feature: Enthusiasm soars as more Ghanaian school children clamor for Chinese language

Students perform Chinese martial arts at the University of Cape Coast Primary School in Cape Coast, Ghana, on June 17, 2023. It is a normal Friday in Cape Coast, the capital of Ghana's Central Region, which borders the Atlantic Ocean. In a classroom at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Primary School, pupils are in their Chinese language class, and with great enthusiasm. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

ACCRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- It is a normal Friday in Cape Coast, the capital of Ghana's Central Region, which borders the Atlantic Ocean. In a classroom at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Primary School, pupils are in their Chinese language class, and with great enthusiasm.

They repeat Chinese characters, phrases, and sentences after their Ghanaian teacher, who is one of the local Chinese language teachers sent to the school by the Confucius Institute at the UCC.

Earlier in the day, a delegation from the education department of central China's Hunan Province visited the school as part of their visit to the university to ascertain the progress of the Chinese language and cultural studies.

The delegation was welcomed with a performance of Chinese martial arts and gymnastics fused with Ghanaian cultural performances. The children demonstrated great enthusiasm and commitment toward learning the Chinese language as part of the academic curriculum as they greeted the visiting delegation in Chinese.

Georgina Aglobitse, head of the school, told Xinhua that the school introduced Chinese language learning in 2018 due to the high interest developed by the pupils in the language.

"From the start, the Confucius Institute at UCC has supported us with staff. So initially, Chinese teachers were coming here to teach. They still give us teachers, but most of them now are Ghanaians who have studied in China and can teach the language," Aglobitse said.

According to her, all of the 1,460 students from different grades are taking Chinese lessons as part of their academic work.

"Once you are in the university primary school, you take part in the Chinese lessons. It is part of the timetable, and we test them and encourage some to do the Chinese (language) proficiency exams at different levels," said the school head.

Aglobitse considered learning the Chinese language at a tender age an added advantage as the younger ones could absorb the lessons faster than the older ones. "You will be shocked that the children have high interests in whatever the teachers teach them in the Chinese language. There is an annual award from the Chinese ambassador in Ghana. It is very competitive as the number of children who pass makes it difficult to break the tie."

"Through the study of the Chinese language, some of the children will one day find themselves outside Ghana, and maybe find themselves in China to do programs. It is a good initiative that the Confucius Institute is introducing the little ones here to Chinese language and culture," Aglobitse stressed.

"Knowing another language means that you are well equipped to communicate and function better wherever you find yourself," Aglobitse said, who disclosed that the school would soon set up a Chinese language laboratory to enhance the study of the language in the school.

Wang Jianhua, deputy director of the Hunan Provincial Department of Education, said he was impressed by the level of proficiency displayed by the pupils of the university primary school in the Chinese language and singing Chinese songs.

"Chinese culture is one of the most enduring cultures in the world, and as you learn them, it will benefit you immensely in the future. You will be the pillars of the future of your country and the world, and that requires that you do a good job in learning the Chinese language and other subjects, and it will help you build a better society as pillars of the future," Wang said, adding that he is looking forward to seeing some pupils of the university primary school enroll in Chinese universities in the future.

The establishment of the Confucius Institute at the UCC has brought many benefits for the university and other educational institutions in Cape Cast, said Rosemond Boohene, pro-vice-chancellor of the UCC.

"They have been able to train many, not only UCC students, but also pupils from senior high and basic schools, and are training them in Chinese language and culture. They also provide scholarships to students to do their master's and Ph.D. (degrees) in other areas apart from Chinese," Boohene said.

Through the Confucius Institute, she said, many Ghanaian professionals had the opportunity for short-term training programs and short-term visits to China to learn how they managed to move from a least developed country to one of the biggest economies in the world.

"We are happy with the relationship. In any partnership, the Chinese always create a win-win situation, and I believe the Chinese have also learned a lot from us. Collaborations and partnerships are about creating win-win situations for both parties," she added.

