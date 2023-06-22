Nearly 60 countries assist Ukraine's reconstruction: PM

Xinhua) 09:58, June 22, 2023

KIEV, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday that nearly 60 countries are supporting the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities, towns and villages, the government press service reported.

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Shmyhal said that 30 countries have already signed a declaration supporting the initiative to provide coordinated assistance to rebuild Ukrainian communities and regions.

Ukraine is implementing or has implemented about 214 reconstruction projects with partner countries or international organizations, he noted.

As of Feb. 24, Ukraine's financial reconstruction needs were estimated at 411 billion U.S. dollars, Shmyhal said, adding that the country's rapid recovery requires 14.1 billion dollars this year.

Foreign partners have already pledged to provide Ukraine with 4.3 billion dollars for the rapid recovery, he said.

The two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference kicked off in London, the capital of the United Kingdom, earlier in the day.

