Chinese language, culture center opens in Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 13:10, June 21, 2023

BISHKEK, June 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese language and culture center was launched at Naryn State University of Kyrgyzstan, the Chinese embassy in the country said Monday.

At the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen briefed on the results of the China-Central Asia Summit and the meeting of the leaders of China and Kyrgyzstan in China's Xi'an city last month.

China-Kyrgyzstan relations have entered a new era, and cooperation between the neighboring regions of the two countries has opened up new opportunities, she said.

The ambassador noted that the establishment of the Chinese language and culture center will help the Naryn region participate in the Belt and Road projects and contribute to building a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future.

The Kyrgyz side thanked China for its strong support, saying that it would continue to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)