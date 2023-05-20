Chinese premier meets Kyrgyz president

Xinhua) 11:03, May 20, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who is in China for the China-Central Asia Summit and a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that the two countries' leaders have jointly announced the building of a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future of good neighborliness and shared prosperity, Li said China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to faithfully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote high-quality development of all-round cooperation, and boost the nations' common development.

He called on the two sides to upgrade trade cooperation, promote the construction of interconnectivity such as the China-Central Asia transport corridor, foster new highlights of cooperation including green energy and cross-border e-commerce, and deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges on education, culture and tourism, among other areas.

He also said that the two countries should continue enhancing security cooperation to ensure a stronger security barrier for their development and prosperity.

China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to implement the important outcomes of the China-Central Asia Summit, strengthen cooperation within the framework of the China-Central Asia mechanism and promote the greater development of China-Central Asia cooperation, Li added.

Noting that Kyrgyzstan-China relations are at their historical best, Japarov said the country is willing to deepen cooperation with China in political, economic and trade, people-to-people and other areas, strengthen coordination on international affairs, further advance bilateral ties, and join hands in responding to new challenges facing the world.

While congratulating China on successfully hosting the China-Central Asia Summit, Japarov said it is believed that the mechanism is bound to become a major platform of international cooperation, contributing to regional and global peace and development.

