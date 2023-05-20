China's top political advisor meets Kyrgyz president

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who is in China for the China-Central Asia Summit and a state visit, in Beijing, capital of China, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said the two countries should act on the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, firmly support each other, expand all-round cooperation, deepen security coordination, increase people-to-people exchanges, and enhance coordination and cooperation in regional and international affairs so as to push for new and greater development of China-Kyrgyzstan relations.

The CPPCC national committee stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to strengthen exchanges through various channels and at all levels, and contribute to building a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future of good neighborliness and shared prosperity, Wang said.

Japarov said Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to its relations with China and looks forward to deepening cooperation with China in various fields to elevate bilateral ties to a new high.

