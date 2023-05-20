Chinese vice premier urges entrepreneurs to contribute to China-Central Asia cooperation

Xinhua) 10:16, May 20, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a speech while attending an inauguration conference of the China-Central Asia business council in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday called on entrepreneurs to uphold the entrepreneurial spirit, make brave explorations, and contribute to China-Central Asia cooperation.

He made the remarks in a speech at an inauguration conference of the China-Central Asia business council in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

As a business dialogue platform under the China-Central Asia mechanism, the business council should give full play to its advantages and contribute its wisdom and strength to promoting China-Central Asia cooperation, the vice premier said.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a speech while attending a roundtable between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese entrepreneurs in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

He said heads of state of China and Central Asian countries drew up a blueprint for the future development of China-Central Asia relations at the China-Central Asia Summit held here on Thursday and Friday.

He said China will work with Central Asian countries to better synergize their development strategies, strengthen infrastructure connectivity, expand trade cooperation, deepen mutually beneficial investment, and actively explore new fields of cooperation.

After the conference, the vice premier visited a China-Uzbekistan cooperation exhibition with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and delivered a speech at a roundtable between Mirziyoyev and Chinese entrepreneurs.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)