Xi holds talks with Kyrgyz president

Xinhua) 10:12, May 18, 2023

XI'AN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held talks in the city of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who is in China for the China-Central Asia Summit and a state visit.

Xi welcomed Japarov to China for the summit and the state visit. Xi recalled their two meetings last year which produced important common understandings on China-Kyrgyzstan relations and cooperation in various areas. These common understandings are being implemented effectively, providing strong momentum for bilateral relations, Xi said.

Xi said Japarov has been working tirelessly to develop the economy, improve people's well-being, and promote reconciliation between different political forces since assuming office, which won him the support of the Kyrgyz people.

Xi expressed confidence that under the leadership of Japarov, Kyrgyzstan is bound to achieve new progress in all undertakings.

Noting that the China-Kyrgyzstan relationship has traveled a 31-year journey, Xi said China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to build a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future of good-neighborliness and shared prosperity, carry out cooperation in all dimensions, and contribute to the development and vitalization of both countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)