Kyrgyz parliament willing to deepen cooperation with China's top legislature

Xinhua) 16:42, March 03, 2023

BISHKEK, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The Kyrgyz parliament is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China's top legislature, the National People's Congress, chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Parliament Ulan Primov said.

In a recent meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen, Primov said that Kyrgyzstan and China are friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners, which are connected by mountains and rivers. Cooperation between the two countries in various fields is developing rapidly, with closer personnel exchanges, he added.

"Inter-parliamentary cooperation is an important part of Kyrgyzstan-China relations," Primov said.

Du noted that the China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership is at a historical high.

Practical cooperation in various fields between the two countries has maintained sound momentum, as evidenced by progress made in the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and other major projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, Du said.

"China is ready to continue developing inter-parliamentary ties with Kyrgyzstan, strengthen the traditional friendship between the two peoples and advance the building of a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future," the diplomat said.

Du also raised issues including taxation and insurance that are of concern to Chinese enterprises in Kyrgyzstan, hoping that Kyrgyzstan will create a good business environment for foreign investors.

