Kyrgyz president arrives in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit

Xinhua) 09:48, May 18, 2023

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on May 17, 2023. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrived in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, late Wednesday afternoon for the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for May 18 and 19. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

XI'AN, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrived in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, late Wednesday afternoon for the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for May 18 and 19.

