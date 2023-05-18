Chinese, Kyrgyz presidents hold talks, elevate bilateral relationship

XI'AN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held talks with visiting Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, where the two presidents announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

Japarov is in China for the China-Central Asia Summit and a state visit.

Xi welcomed Japarov to China for the summit and the state visit. He recalled their two meetings last year, which produced important common understandings on China-Kyrgyzstan relations and cooperation in various areas. These common understandings are being implemented effectively, providing strong momentum for bilateral relations, Xi said.

Xi said Japarov has been working tirelessly to develop the economy, improve people's well-being, and promote reconciliation between different political forces since assuming office, which won him the support of the Kyrgyz people.

Xi expressed confidence that under the leadership of Japarov, Kyrgyzstan is bound to achieve new progress in all undertakings.

Noting that the China-Kyrgyzstan relationship has traveled a 31-year journey, Xi said China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to build a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future of good neighborliness and shared prosperity, carry out cooperation in all dimensions, and contribute to the development and vitalization of both countries.

Xi said China and Kyrgyzstan should strengthen mutual support, particularly by giving unequivocal and strong support to each other on issues concerning their respective core interests.

Xi called for advancing pragmatic cooperation in various fields with joint high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He spoke of the need to deepen cooperation to enhance connectivity and start the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway at an early date.

China is willing to increase the import of quality agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan and encourage more Chinese companies to invest and do business in Kyrgyzstan, Xi said.

Xi called for strengthening security cooperation to provide a safe and sound environment for jointly advancing Belt and Road cooperation and the development of the two countries.

Japarov said he believes that China will surely gain new and glorious achievements in various fields under President Xi's strong leadership and that China will play an even more important role in the world.

The China-Kyrgyzstan relationship is now at its best in history, Japarov said, adding that Kyrgyzstan firmly supports China's position on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and other core interests.

Kyrgyzstan supports the Global Security Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, and stands ready to work with China to jointly boost the security and development of the two countries and the region, Japarov said.

The Kyrgyz president said Kyrgyzstan will spare no effort in providing a safe and sound investment environment for Chinese companies.

He said the elevation of bilateral relations will take the China-Kyrgyzstan mutually beneficial cooperation across the board to a new level.

Japarov said he is willing to work with China to jointly build the China-Central Asia Summit into a new platform for forging closer bilateral and regional cooperation between Central Asian countries and China.

After the talks, the two presidents signed a joint declaration on elevating the bilateral relationship and witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in fields such as economy, trade, industrial development and investment, customs, agriculture and culture.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Qin Gang attended the events.

