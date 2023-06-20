'Golden dragon' cruises along Bijiang River

(People's Daily App) 15:10, June 20, 2023

A visual feast for your eyes! A "golden dragon" consisting of bamboo rafts floats along the Bijiang River in Tongren, Southwest China's Guizhou Province. This 220-meter-long dragon featured glamorous lighting, creating a fairy tale scene at night.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)