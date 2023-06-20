Huawei committed to building fully-connected digital Nepal

Xinhua) 09:58, June 20, 2023

KATHMANDU, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Huawei Technologies Nepal said on Monday that it would help build a digital foundation for Nepal.

Since its entry into Nepal in 1999, Huawei Nepal has witnessed the country's journey from 2G to 4G telecommunication infrastructure.

"We're contributing to four major areas in digitizing Nepal -- providing the optimum telecommunication technologies, supporting digital governance implementation, digitalizing the enterprises and developing a digital talent ecosystem," said James Zhang, director of public relations of Huawei Nepal.

"As a responsible ICT partner, Huawei Nepal's vision is to enable digital Nepal through information and communication technologies (ICT) and talents," he told Xinhua on the sidelines of a press meet.

"Digital Nepal realization will certainly be a combined effort of all," he added.

Huawei Nepal has partnered with ICT Foundation Nepal to bring out Digital Nepal Conclave 2023 in Kathmandu on June 23-24.

"Huawei believes that arrangements like Digital Nepal Conclave help build that common agenda and understanding for a collaborative achievement, helping everyone to contribute more," Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)