Huawei introduces new data center products, solutions in Bangladesh

DHAKA, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Digital Power Business Department of Huawei South Asia recently brought the latest data center products and solutions to Bangladesh.

The products and solutions are unveiled at the Bangladesh Data Center Partner Event 2023, focusing on spreading knowledge and awareness among Bangladeshi customers about the latest data center solutions and bringing a significant impact on their lives with the power of ICT, said the Chinese telecom giant in a statement on Wednesday.

At the event, Huawei said it officially launched SmartLi, a Huawei-developed battery energy storage system solution, FusionModule800, a smart small data center solution for edge computing and branch outlets, and UPS5000-E, a modular UPS solution for medium-sized data centers and critical power supply scenarios, in the Bangladesh market.

Simultaneously, FusionDC1000A, a modular UPS solution for medium-sized data centers and critical power supply scenarios, and FusionModule2000, a highly integrated solution that comprises power supply, cooling, rack and structure, cabling, management system within a module, were also showcased at the event.

The ICT ecosystem of Bangladesh has grown tremendously with rising internet connectivity, availability of affordable smartphones and a large section of digitally savvy consumers, said Huawei.

Liang Weixing, managing director of Digital Power at Huawei South Asia, said, "We strongly believe that with our digital solutions, the country and its people will get the opportunity to utilize the true power of ICT and foster a technologically-enabled future."

"Huawei's new data center technology products and solutions showcased in this event hold unlimited potential for our country, and its cutting-edge technologies can help us achieve the target of Smart Bangladesh with great value," said Mohammad Zahirul Islam, managing director of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, adding that "we all know the importance of data centers in this era of connectivity, and we are pleased to partner with Huawei."

