Huawei launches solution to cut electricity costs in Kenya

NAIROBI, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology firm Huawei on Tuesday launched a solution designed to cut electricity costs for both industrial and household clients in Kenya.

Wang Bao, director of Huawei Kenya Digital Power, said the contingency energy packs known as Power S are designed to reduce electricity costs by at least ten percent.

"In the midst of rising demand for energy and an unstable or unreliable grid electricity supply, Huawei's Power S addresses the current high electricity costs," Wang said in a statement released in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

He revealed that the solution is expected to revolutionize the way electricity is used in production settings, as it uses Huawei's proprietary SmartLi technology that has the capacity to store between 10 kilowatts and 100 kilowatts.

"The former (10 kilowatts) can light up a home for about 3 hours while the latter (100 kilowatts) can power up to 50 homes at the same time," he added.

Wang revealed that the introduction of the product was informed by the fact that digitalization is intensifying across organizations, thus driving up the need for more computing and artificial intelligence power.

"This digitalization has led to the reality of the need for data centers. We expect this trend to grow across all industries, particularly manufacturing," he said.

Wang observed that the Power S is driven by Huawei's own proprietary silicon carbide semiconductors. "This investment is anchored on the realization that as the future unfolds, there will be an immense focus by manufacturers on a low carbon footprint, sustainability, efficiency, environmental friendliness, and speed."

