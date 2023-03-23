Huawei-supported fund awards 50 Zambian young innovators

LUSAKA, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Fifty young Zambian innovators on Wednesday were awarded for their innovation under an information communication technology innovation fund supported by the Chinese technology firm, Huawei Technologies.

The young innovators from 17 universities and colleges across the country received awards amounting to 1,000 U.S. dollars each under the inaugural Hakainde Hichilema Fund named after the Zambian president.

In remarks delivered during an award presentation ceremony, the Zambian president commended Huawei for fulfilling its pledge of providing funds for the initiative.

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati said the 50 young innovators, picked from over 400 students, will have their prototypes scaled up with the support of the National Technology Business Center, adding that the innovations have the potential to create jobs if fully utilized.

Grant Makaba, one of the innovators, thanked Huawei and the Zambian president for the initiative, saying it has allowed them to develop their innovative ideas.

He said the experience acquired during the development of the prototypes has been valuable and given them an impetus to improve their ideas.

Yang Chen, Huawei Vice President for sub-Sahara Africa, said that the initiative has recorded success since its launch last year.

The fund was launched last November following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Zambian government and Huawei last March.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui said China will continue to support Zambia in its endeavor to promote technology development.

